Glasses-Free 3D Displays Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023
“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Glasses-Free 3D Displays Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
This report studies the Glasses-Free 3D Displays market, Glasses-free 3D is any method of displaying stereoscopic images (adding binocular perception of 3D depth) without the use of special headgear or glasses on the part of the viewer. Because headgear is not required, it is also called “glassesless 3D ” or ” autostereoscopy “. There are two broad approaches currently used to accommodate motion parallax and wider viewing angles: eye-tracking, and multiple views so that the display does not need to sense where the viewers’ eyes are located.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Glasses-Free 3D Displays in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the glass-free 3D displays industry is generally at the beginning level, the world’s enterprises are mainly concentrated in Aisa, North America and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature technology of both software and hardware, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are enabling policies from different countries.
The worldwide market of glass-free 3D displays reached more than 4233 units in 2016. The forecast in 2022 will be more than 26339 units. North America is the largest sales market in the world. It sales more than 1074 units with a growth rate of 34.06% in 2016. EU ranks the second largest sales market of glass-free 3D displays, selling almost 1050 units with a growth rate of 37.86% in 2016. China is the biggest production market of glass-free 3D displays. And it is developing fast and is the most potential consumer market. It produced 2545 units with a growth rate of 42.90% in 2016 as the whole ecosystem is established soon. The rest of the world is still a small market in the world. Glass-free 3D displays industry is relatively high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are Leyard, Kangde Xin, Evistek, Alioscopy, Stream TV Networks and so on.
The worldwide market for Glasses-Free 3D Displays is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly Xx% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach Xx Million US$ In 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Alioscopy
Evistek
Kangde Xin
Leyard
Inlife-Handnet
Stream TV Networks
TCL Corporation
Exceptional 3D
YUAN CHANG VISION
Realcel Electronic
Vision Display
Seefeld
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Light Barrier Technology
Lenticular Lens Technology
Directional Backlight
Direct Imaging
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
TV
Advertising Display
Mobile devices
Other
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Glasses-Free 3D Displays market.
Chapter 1, to describe Glasses-Free 3D Displays Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Glasses-Free 3D Displays, with sales, revenue, and price of Glasses-Free 3D Displays, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Glasses-Free 3D Displays, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Glasses-Free 3D Displays market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glasses-Free 3D Displays sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
