Global Catering Equipment Market Study 2019-2025, by Segment, by Type, by Company, Key Players, Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities

Catering equipment is used to prepare, serve, and store food in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, cafes, and nursing homes.

New product development is a major growth driver of demand for catering equipment. The current focus is directed toward the development of equipment and products that help to comply with health and hygiene, and safety regulations. Technological advancement such as wash zones or separate drawers to allow the dishwasher to run a half-load, steam cycles to clean, dry, and sanitize dishes in dishwashers, utensil cleaners etc., have also resulted in reducing the level of water usage.

The global Catering Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Catering Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Catering Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kohler Co.

GE Appliances

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

DE&E Appliances Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Fotile Kitchen Ware Co., Ltd.

Sakura

Space Group

Urban Ladder

Fabfurnish.com

FISSLER

Häcker Küchen

Godrej & Boyce

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cooking Equipment

Food Handling Equipment

Refrigeration Equipment

Food Preparation Equipment

Other

Segment by Application

Full-service Restaurants & Hotels

Quick-service Restaurants

Pubs

Caterers

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Catering Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Catering Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Catering Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Catering Equipment Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Catering Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Catering Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Catering Equipment Business

Chapter Eight: Catering Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Catering Equipment Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

