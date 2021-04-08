Global Construction Hoists Market Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

Construction Hoist is engineering equipment for the construction industry.

Construction Hoist includes work platforms, transport platforms, as well as service elevator.

Construction Hoist for transporting goods and building materials.

At present, the manufactures of Construction Hoist are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 50% in 2017 by production volume. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Zoomlion, GJJ, Alimak, XL Industries, Hongda Construction, etc.

The global Construction Hoists market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Hoists volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Hoists market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zoomlion

GJJ

Alimak

XL Industries

Hongda Construction

XCMG

Fangyuan

Guangxi Construction

SYS

Dahan

Sichuan Construction

Böcker

STROS

GEDA

Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group

China State Construction

Jaypee

ELECTROELSA

BetaMax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 2 Ton

2-3 Ton

Above 3 Ton

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Construction Hoists Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Construction Hoists Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Construction Hoists Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Construction Hoists Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Construction Hoists Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Construction Hoists Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Hoists Business

Chapter Eight: Construction Hoists Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Hoists Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

