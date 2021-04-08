Global Construction Machinery Consumption Market – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities
Global Construction Machinery Market
“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Construction Machinery Market” Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Construction Machinery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Construction Machinery market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The global Construction Machinery market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Caterpillar
Komatsu
Deere & Company
Escorts Group
Atlas Copco
Volvo Construction Equipment
Mitsubishi
JCB
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Mecalac Ahlmann
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group
Sany Group
Probst
PAUS
Terex
Peoria
Hyundai Heavy Machinery
Doosan
LeTourneau Technologies
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Demolishing Machines
Excavators
Loaders
Cement Mixers
Tractors
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Construction
Mining
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Construction Machinery capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Construction Machinery manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Machinery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Construction Machinery Manufacturers
Construction Machinery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Construction Machinery Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Construction Machinery Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Machinery
1.2 Construction Machinery Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Demolishing Machines
Chapter Two: Global Construction Machinery Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Construction Machinery Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Chapter Three: Global Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Construction Machinery Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Construction Machinery Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Construction Machinery Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Construction Machinery Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Construction Machinery Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: Global Construction Machinery Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Construction Machinery Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.3 Global Construction Machinery Price by Type (2013-2018)
5.4 Global Construction Machinery Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
……Continued
