Global Construction Machinery Consumption Market – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Machinery Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Construction Machinery Market” Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Construction Machinery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Construction Machinery market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Construction Machinery market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Deere & Company

Escorts Group

Atlas Copco

Volvo Construction Equipment

Mitsubishi

JCB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Mecalac Ahlmann

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

Sany Group

Probst

PAUS

Terex

Peoria

Hyundai Heavy Machinery

Doosan

LeTourneau Technologies

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Demolishing Machines

Excavators

Loaders

Cement Mixers

Tractors

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction

Mining

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Construction Machinery capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Construction Machinery manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Machinery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Construction Machinery Manufacturers

Construction Machinery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Construction Machinery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Construction Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Machinery

1.2 Construction Machinery Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Construction Machinery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Construction Machinery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Demolishing Machines

Chapter Two: Global Construction Machinery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Construction Machinery Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Construction Machinery Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Construction Machinery Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Construction Machinery Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Construction Machinery Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Construction Machinery Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Construction Machinery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Construction Machinery Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Construction Machinery Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Construction Machinery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: Global Construction Machinery Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Construction Machinery Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Construction Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Construction Machinery Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Construction Machinery Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

……Continued

