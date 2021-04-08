Global Drywall Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Drywall is a panel made of calcium sulfate dihydrate, with or without additives, typically extruded between thick sheets of facer and backer paper, utilized in the construction of interior walls and ceilings. The plaster is mixed with fiber, plasticizer, foaming agent, and various additives that can decrease mildew, increase fire resistance, and lower water absorption.

By product, regular drywall and fire-resistant drywall collectively accounted more than half the North America market in 2017. Currently, regular drywall dominates the North America drywall market, holding a 32% share in 2017. Regular drywall is used in applications that involve direct mechanical attachment to ceiling frames and metal walls or attachment to surfaces using adhesives. The demand for fire-resistant drywall can be attributed to the implementation of local building codes pertaining to residential spaces in North America. These codes mandate the installation of fire-rated drywall on interior and exterior walls near furnaces and utility rooms. Fire-resistant drywall is also commonly used for commercial and multi-family construction, where fire-rating is required.

The global Drywall market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drywall volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drywall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

USG

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Hengshenglong

Yingchuang

Bochuan-Chuncui

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular Drywall

Moisture Resistant Drywall

Fire Resistant Drywall

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Other

