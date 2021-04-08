Global Fully Welded Ball Valve Market Analysis, Size, Share, Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Fully Welded Ball Valve Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Fully Welded Ball Valve Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Fully Welded Ball Valve Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. A ball valve is a form of quarter-turn value which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball to control flow through it. The fully welded ball valve is the most reliable valve used in the petroleum industry. The typical design of ball valve increases strength at reduced weight. In addition, it increases resistance both to pipeline pressures and stresses.

Favorable rules and regulation and increasing manufacturing sector across the developed and developing regions are the key driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, fully welded ball valve offers various benefits such as there will be no external leakage as ball valve is integrally welded, the valve is very adoptable to the changes in pressure and temperature, it reduce bore blow out of proof stem low torque, it is corrosion resistant low friction bearing. These benefits of fully welded ball valve is likely to boosting the demand of it across the globe. However, high maintenance cost is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of global fully welded ball valve market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Fully Welded Ball Valve Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America and Asia-Pacific are major markets for Fully Welded Ball Valve products on account of increasing oil & gas sector and escalating industrialization and manufacturing sector. However, Europe is also anticipated to project the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025, due to the high availability of water resources and escalating utility of water management. The Middle East and Africa are also showing growth in the market due to surging oil & gas sector.

The major market player included in this report are:

Xiamen Dervos Valves Industry Co.

Chaoda Valves

KITZ Corporation

Sichuan Feiqiu Group Co.

Wuzhou Valve Co.

AMPO

KURVALF Machine

Delfran S.r.l.

Suzhou Douson Valve Co.

Tianjin KRS Valve

Schlumberg Limited

KSB SE & Co.

CNNC SUFA TECHNOLOGY INSDUSTRY

ARMATURY Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Bohmer

RAV Armaturen GmbH

ERREESSE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fully Welded Trunnion Ball Valve

Fully Welded Floating Ball Valve

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Transportation

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fully Welded Ball Valve Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

