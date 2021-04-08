Global Herbal Supplement Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Herbal Supplement Market by source (Leaves, Barks, Fruits & vegetables, Roots); by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & beverages, Personal care); by Function (Medicinal, Aroma): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report covers detailed analysis and forecast for the herbal supplement market on a global and regional level from 2014 to 2022. The study offers historical data of 2014, 2015 and 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study comprises a comprehensive view of the market with the review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also provides the level of impact of drivers and restraints on the herbal supplement market between 2016 and 2022.

The study included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. The report evaluates Porters Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the herbal supplement market. Moreover, the study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, which provides the most attractive and least attractive market segments information by source, by application, by function and region.

The report includes detailed segmentation of herbal supplement market based on source, application, function, and region. On the basis of source, the market can be classified into leaves, barks, fruits vegetables, and roots. Application segment can be categorized into pharmaceuticals, food beverages, personal care. On the basis of function segment, the market can be further classified into medicinal, and aroma. Major regional segment analyzed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market share and company profiles of the key players operating in the global market. Some of the key participants in the report includeArcher Daniels Midland Company, Arizona Natural Products, Bio-Botanica Inc., Blackmores, Glanbia PLC, Herbalife International of America Inc., Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Nutraceutical International Corporation, Ricola, and The Natures Bounty Co.

This report segments the global herbal supplement market as follows:

Global Herbal supplement market: Source Segment Analysis

Leaves

Barks

Fruits vegetables

Roots

Global Herbal supplement market: Application Segment Analysis

Pharmaceuticals

Food beverages

Personal care

Global Herbal supplement market: Function Segment Analysis

Medicinal

Aroma

Global Herbal supplement market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. Global Herbal supplement market Application Analysis

5.1. Global herbal supplement market: Application overview

5.1.1. Global herbal supplement market revenue share, by application, 2016 – 2022

5.2. Pharmaceutical

5.2.1. Global herbal supplement market for pharmaceutical, 2014 – 2022 (USD Billion)

5.3. Food Beverages

5.3.1. Global herbal supplement market for food beverages market, 2014 – 2022 (USD Billion)

5.4. Personal care

5.4.1. Global herbal supplement market for personal care, 2014 – 2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Company Profile

9.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Application portfolio

9.1.4. Business strategy

9.1.5. Recent developments

9.2. Arizona Natural Products

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Application portfolio

9.2.4. Business strategy

9.2.5. Recent developments

9.3. Bio-Botanica Inc.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Application portfolio

9.3.4. Business strategy

9.3.5. Recent developments

9.4. Blackmores

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Application portfolio

9.4.4. Business strategy

9.4.5. Recent developments

9.5. Glanbia PLC

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Application portfolio

9.5.4. Business strategy

9.5.5. Recent developments

9.6. Herbalife International of America Inc.

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Application portfolio

9.6.4. Business strategy

9.6.5. Recent developments

9.7. Naturalife Asia Co. Ltd.

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Application portfolio

9.7.4. Business strategy

9.7.5. Recent developments

9.8. Nutraceutical International Corporation

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Application portfolio

9.8.4. Business strategy

9.8.5. Recent developments

9.9. Ricola

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Application portfolio

9.9.4. Business strategy

9.10. The Natures Bounty Co

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Application portfolio

9.10.4. Business strategy

9.10.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

