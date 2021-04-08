Global Home Security Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

The Report “Home Security Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network. You can add extra door, motion, and window sensors to provide coverage for your entire house and build a comprehensive system that includes door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, smoke/CO detectors, water sensors, and more. The key part of connected home security system is smart Hub or smart control panel. The hub connects to your router via a wired ethernet connection and infiltrates your airwaves with a signal that the smart home devices respond to.

Scope of the Report:

The future of the home security market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential sector. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing rate of crime, declining prices of security products, increasing awareness related to safety and security, and the growing adaption of cloud-based technologies.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the home security industry, include adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning software in the residential security sector and constant developments of security technologies, such as smart cameras and sensors.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Home Security.

This report studies the Home Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Home Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Honeywell

ADT

Securitas

Panasonic

Samsung

Vivint

LifeShield

Scout Alarm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Equipment

Electronic Lock

Video Surveillance

Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

Intruder Alarms

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Villa

Apartment

Other

