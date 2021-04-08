Global Kombucha Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Global Kombucha Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Kombucha Market” Forecast to 2025

The global Kombucha market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The market concentration degree is relative high, as the GT’s Kombucha accounted for a share more than 58.70% in terms of value in 2016, though which is decreasing slowly. In the recent several years, lots of small private companies and traditional beverage manufacturers are entering into kombucha market to seek for new growth point in soft drink market. In addition, there isn’t a large technology barrier in this market.

Kombucha is a variety of fermented, lightly effervescent sweetened black or green tea drinks commonly intended as functional beverages for their supposed health benefits.

Kombucha is produced by fermenting tea using a “symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast” (SCOBY). Microbial populations in SCOBY cultures vary. The yeast component generally includes Saccharomyces and other species, and the bacterial component almost always includes Gluconacetobacter xylinus to oxidize yeast-produced alcohols to acetic and other acids.

The kombucha market in USA is the largest market accounted for a share more than 70% in terms of value in 2016. Besides, USA is also the largest supplier of kombucha. Europe kombucha has been awake in recent years, major market is concentrated in Germany, UK, France, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GT’s Kombucha

KeVita

Brew Dr. Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha

Live Soda Kombucha

Red Bull

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Townshend’s Tea

Celestial Seasonings

Kosmic Kombucha

HIGH COUNTRY

NessAlla Kombucha

Reed’s

Buchi Kombucha

Asia is the emerging market of kombucha. Traditionally, kombucha is made and drunk by family themselves. Now, the commercial kombucha is becoming more and more popular due to its several functions for health.

This report focuses on Kombucha volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kombucha market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Herbs & Spices

Fruit

Original

Others

Segment by Application

Age <20

Age 20-40

Age >40

