Global Lathe Machine Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

Lathe is a tool that rotates any workpiece on its axis in order to carry out numerous operations such as cutting, deformation or drilling, knurling and so on with tools applied on that workpiece to create a symmetrical object about an axis of rotation. In short, a lathe machine is used to shape various work pieces.

Lathe machines have many applications; lathe machines are used in woodturning, metalworking, metal spinning, glass working and thermal spraying. The main purpose of a lathe machine is to facilitate unfinished to finished metal product transformation.

The Lathe Machine market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lathe Machine.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DMTG

DMG Mori

Yamazaki Mazak

Okuma

Samsung Machine Tools

Strojimport

Hurco

JTEKT Toyoda Americas

Ajax Machine Tools

Haas Automation

HMT Machine Tools

American Machine Tools

Heavy Engineering

Doosan Machine Tools

Hangzhou Datian CNC Machine Tool

Ace Micromatic

Batliboi

Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry

Hyundai Wia Machine Tools

Jinn Fa Machine

Bolton

Jarng Yeong Enterprise

EMCO

Victor Machinery Solutions

Kent Industrial

Jyoti CNC Automation

Feeler

Chiah Chyun Machinery

Lathe Machine Breakdown Data by Type

by Type

Vertical lathes

Horizontal lathes

by Operation

Conventional lathes

CNC lathes

Lathe Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

General machinery

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Lathe Machine market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lathe Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Lathe Machine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Lathe Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lathe Machine :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Lathe Machine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

