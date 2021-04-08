Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (BoeingLockheed MartinMBDARafael Advanced Defense SystemsRaytheon)

NEWs are an emerging class of precision-guided munitions that are derivatives of conventional GPS-guided weapons. These weapons can feature the capability of altering or updating their respective targeting coordinates during mid-flight.

Scope of the Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market Report

This report studies the Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Defense agencies are heavily investing in the development of extended-range missiles or beyond-visual-range-missiles as these missiles enable them to strike the enemies from miles away and enhance the survivability of battle troops. They are using booster rocket motor and ramjet sustainer motor to achieve such high range. In addition, these missiles are network enabled.

The introduction of AI in militaries is gaining popularity across the world. It uses inherent computing and decision-making capabilities to boost the ability of combat platforms to self-regulate, self-actuate, and self-control. The growing involvement of AI in the next-generation weapons is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the network enabled weapons (NEW) market during the projected period.

The global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Enabled Weapons (NEW).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market Segment by Type

Naval-launched

Air-launched

Ground-launched

Global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Personal

