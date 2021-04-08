Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market 2019 growing at a CAGR of xx% By End Of 2024

Extensive analysis of the “Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Sodium reduction ingredients (SRIs) are used to reduce the sodium content in the food products. SRIs is one of the fastest growing ingredients segments in the food industry.

It is essential for people to consume only the recommended amount of sodium, which helps avoiding all the health concerns and side effects associate with it. However, people from most developing countries consume more sodium that what is recommended in the form of fast foods, packaged foods, fried foods, dairy products and bakery foods. This is the major reason for the many governments to regulate in the sodium consumption of the world.

Scope of the Report:

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy, as well as people focus on health and goverment policy support. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.

The worldwide market for Sodium Reduction Ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 2680 million US$ in 2024, from 2900 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Sodium Reduction Ingredients in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill

Morton

Tate & Lyle

Biospringer

ABF

DSM

Ajinomoto

Innophos

Fufeng

Meihua

Angel Yeast

CNSG

Jiangsu Jingshen Salt

Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem

Shindoo Chemi-industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Amino Acids

Mineral blends

Yeast Extracts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery And Confectionery

Dairy And Frozen Foods

Meat Products

Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks

