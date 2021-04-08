Health Information Exchange Market to Witness Phenomenal Growth by 2025: Allscripts, Orion Health, Medicity, General Electric Company, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Oracle, eClinicalWorks, and Optum

Rising awareness of the need to access health information of patients and the establishment of various nonprofit organizations promoting the use of HIE for patient data management are expected to be the driving factors in the market in the coming years. The rise in the need for data exchange between hospitals and other patient care centers is expected to provide growth opportunity in the market during the forecast period.

The Health Information Exchange Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Health Information Exchange (HIE) permits healthcare professionals and patients to access and share patient’s medical information electronically. The purpose of HIE is to help in accessing and retrieving clinical data in order to provide efficient, safe, effective, timely, and patient centric care. HIE helps in collaborating healthcare stakeholders such as doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and various healthcare providers by reducing tedious administrative tasks and provides transparency in the healthcare industry. In recent years, HIE has become an essential part of the health information technology infrastructure since it provides ease in transfer of essential patient data and records.

The key players influencing the market are Allscripts, Orion Health, Medicity, General Electric Company, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Oracle, eClinicalWorks, and Optum, Inc. among others.

The “Global Health Information Exchange Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the health information exchange industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global health information exchange market with detailed market segmentation by set up, type, implementation model, solution, application, and end user. The global health information exchange market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market of Health Information Exchange is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the region of North America in the coming years, due to rising awareness regarding data collection and transfer between healthcare payers and providers. Also, the rise in the number of nonprofit organizations in the United States during the previous years has been a driving factor in the region. The market of HIE is anticipated to witness growth at a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the patient population in the region.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global health information exchange market based on set up, type, implementation model, solution, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall health information exchange market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.