In-flight Broadband Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- GEE, Gogo, Panasonic Avionics, ViaSat, Airbus and more…

The in-flight broadband market encompasses services that are employed to provide internet connectivity to airline and business jet passengers, as well as solutions that allow passengers to access digital media. The rapid growth in the bandwidth consumption with the use of mobile and other digital devices has also encouraged airlines to offer similar on-board connectivity solutions.

In the past few years, many US commercial airlines have begun testing and deploying in-flight connectivity for their passengers, such as Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, and United. Industry expectations were that by the end of 2011, thousands of planes flying in the US will offer some form of in-flight broadband to passengers. Airlines around the world are also beginning to test in-flight-broadband offerings as well.

This report focuses on the global In-flight Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-flight Broadband development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GEE,

Gogo,

Panasonic Avionics,

ViaSat,

Airbus

SITAONAIR

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

L-band

Ku-band

HTS

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Business jet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-flight Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-flight Broadband development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



