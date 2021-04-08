Internet Security Industry Trends and Overview by Key Vendors – HPE, IBM, Intel, Symantec, AlienVault, BlackStratus

Internet threats have evolved as a global problem and have spread across various geographies. The main objective of Internet security solutions is to protect the systems and networks against cyber-attacks. Increasing number of advanced network threats, such as virus, spam, malware, and others, have led the Internet security solution providers to develop advanced products.

Increasing usage of the Internet across every sector has increased the vulnerability of virus attacks, spams, and others, which could severely impact system functionality and business operations. Several sectors, such as finance, infrastructure, transportation, telecommunication, and defense and research institutes, have become the prime targets of the cyber-attacks. Internet security solutions protect computing systems to ensure flawless execution of operations and prevent damage and loss that might arise from any kind of cyber-attack. This report presents a detailed view of the world Internet security market. The market growth is driven by several factors, such as cloud-based business operations, an increase in the number of online financial transactions, and growing use of the Internet due to wireless availability and enhanced connectivity. The presence of pirated software and lack of awareness about utilizing Internet security features among the consumers, act as the key restraining factors. However, the market is expected to witness constant growth with an increasing number of Internet applications, such as e-commerce and e-governance and growing awareness and for efficient security solutions. Additionally, increasing adoption of managed security solutions offered by various companies would foster the growth of the Internet security market. The major companies operating in this market include IBM, Intel, Symantec, and HP among others. These top players have primarily adopted product launch, product enhancement, and acquisition strategies in order to enhance their market share in the world Internet security market.

Key Players:

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Hewlett Packard (HP) Company

Microsoft Corporation

CISCO Systems, Inc.

Google Incorporation

Intel Corporation (McAfee, Inc.)

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Kaspersky Lab

Dell (SonicWall, Inc.)

The world Internet security market is segmented into product & services, technology, application, and geography. Based on product & services, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, and services. The application segment highlights the importance and usage of Internet security solutions in BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, manufacturing, and education, among others. Furthermore, the Internet security market is segmented on the basis of technology, which includes authentication, access control, content filtering, and cryptography. In addition, the report segments the world Internet security market based on different regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an overview of the international markets, with special reference to market trends, market structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and the challenges in the Internet security market

Porters Five Forces model is used to analyze the potency of buyers and suppliers and the competitive structure of the market

The segmental study of the global market provides a comprehensive overview of various security technologies along with their applications across different geographies

The report identifies major drivers, opportunities, and restraints, which boost the market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period

Value chain analysis provides a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could assist the stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

