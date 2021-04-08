IT Vendor Risk Management Market Growth Projection to 2025 | Security Scorecard, BitSight, Dell Technologies(RSA), Processllnity, Rsam, Prevalent
Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market Size Status and Forecast 2019-2025
IT vendor risk management (VRM) is the process of ensuring that the use of external IT service providers and other IT vendors (third parties) does not create unacceptable potential for business disruption or have a negative impact on business performance. IT VRM solutions support enterprises that have to assess, monitor and manage their exposure to risks arising from their use of third parties that provide IT products and services or that have access to their information. Some solutions’ capabilities extend to fourth parties and subcontractors-a feature increasingly important to customers.
This report focuses on the global IT Vendor Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Vendor Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Security Scorecard, BitSight, Dell Technologies(RSA), Processllnity, Rsam, Prevalent, Aravo, Quantivate, SAI Global, LockPath, RiskVision (Formerly Agiliance), MetricStream,Hiperos, Modulo, Fortrex Technologies, Brinqa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Vendor Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Vendor Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Security Scorecard
12.1.1 Security Scorecard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.1.4 Security Scorecard Revenue in IT Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Security Scorecard Recent Development
12.2 BitSight
12.2.1 BitSight Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.2.4 BitSight Revenue in IT Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BitSight Recent Development
12.3 Dell Technologies(RSA)
12.3.1 Dell Technologies(RSA) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.3.4 Dell Technologies(RSA) Revenue in IT Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dell Technologies(RSA) Recent Development
12.4 Processllnity
