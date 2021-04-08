Leuprolide Acetate Market Sparkling Growth Rate, Success To Milestone, Analysis and Forecasts by 2023

Leuprolide acetate is a synthetic nonapeptide analog of naturally occurring gonadotropin-releasing hormone names as Lupron. There are various uses of Lupron include the treatment of endometriosis, breast cancer and prostate cancer. It is one of the on important medicines and is the WHO Model List of, essential medical required in a fundamental well-being system.

The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017–2023.

Leuprolide Acetate Market Key Players

The key players in the global leuprolide acetate market are

TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Varian Pharmed (Iran)

avenit AG (Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China)

Soho-YImIng (China)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

Astellas Pharma (Japan)

Abbott (U.S)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Leuprolide Acetate Market Segmentation:

The global leuprolide acetate market is segmented on the basis of application, mode of administration, and end-user.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, precocious, uterine fibroid, and others. On the basis of the mode of administration, the market is categorized into intramuscular and subcutaneous. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical institutes, and others.

Leuprolide Acetate Market Regional Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of leuprolide acetate appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. With well-established market in the North America and European region with major companies having their home in the regions and generating maximum market share. These companies have expanded their operating unit in various other emerging regions as well. Moreover the other small and medium scale players are generating revenue from local market.

With top selling cancer products, Takeda and AbbVie account for the major market share for the leuprolide acetate market across the globe. Although there are various other companies involved in the development of the product. Myovant Sciences a Switzerland based company involved in the development of new drug that may be able to cure both women’s health disorders and prostate cancer. Myovant with its new product relugolix has a diverse mechanism of action that that of AbbVie’s Lupron Depot, letting it work faster, while the therapy is presently in last-stage of its development, with data predicted in 2019.

