Metrology, Inspection and Process Control in VLSI Market 2019-2025: Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor, Leica, JEOL and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI Market
The advanced process control (APC) encompasses a broad range of sophisticated technologies and tools that are used to optimize plant performances across a range of applications. The advanced process control market comprises of APC software and related services .The overall application market is comprised primarily of process industries where APC tools are used to optimize plant performance.
The increase in complexity of semiconductors and the resulting increase in the complexity and cost of the semiconductor manufacturing process has been a driver of demand for metrology and inspection systems.
This report focuses on the global Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Applied Materials
KLA-Tencor
Leica
JEOL
Hitachi
Carl Zeiss Microelectronic Systems
Nanometrics
Physical Electronics
Schlumberger
Topcon
Solid State Measurements
Rigaku
Axic
Jipelec
Sentech Instruments
Secon
Philips
Jordan Valley Semiconductors
Aquila Instruments
Leica Microsystems
PHI-Evans
Thermo Nicolet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metrology/Inspection Technologies
Defect Review/Wafer Inspection
Thin Film Metrology
Lithography Metrology
Market segment by Application, split into
Total Process Control
Lithography Metrology
Wafer Inspection / Defect
Thin Film Metrology
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
