Microbolometer market is projected to reach 1919.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period

This comprehensive Microbolometer research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Microbolometer is Microbolometer IR Detector (MIRD) that change in resistance, which mainly use the technology of VOx and a-Si;

For Microbolometer IR Detector, the market usually calculates it in format, one Pcs in this report means a piece of format.

Detector also can be called sensor, esp. in Europe market, so when the report mentioned IR sensor, it also means IR detector.

North America is the largest region of microbolometer in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 51.5% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 20.2%, 12.8%.

FLIR Systems, Sofradir (ULIS), Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Raytheon, L-3, NEC, SCD, Zhejiang Dali, Yantai Raytron, North GuangWei, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Microbolometer market. Top 5 took up more than 87% of the global market in 2018. FLIR Systems, Sofradir (ULIS), Leonardo DRS, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The Microbolometer market was valued at 863 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1919.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microbolometer.

A Global Microbolometer Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Microbolometer Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

FLIR Systems

Sofradir (ULIS)

Leonardo DRS

BAE Systems

Raytheon

L-3

NEC

SCD

Zhejiang Dali

Yantai Raytron

North GuangWei

Microbolometer Breakdown Data by Type

Vanadium Oxide (VOx)

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Other

Microbolometer Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Video Surveillance

Thermography

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Microbolometer market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microbolometer market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Microbolometer companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Microbolometer submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microbolometer :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Microbolometer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

