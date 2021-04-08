Mobile BI Market Will Grow at CAGR 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023 | SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software

The global mobile BI market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. With the increase in number of smartphone users, the market has generated a significant amount of revenue.

Real-time accessibility of information on the cross mobile platforms drives the mobile BI industry significantly and the growth is expected to increase further during forecast period.

The global mobile BI market report is segmented into application, industry vertical, type, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into fraud and security management, sales and marketing management (customer engagement and analysis), predictive asset maintenance, risk and compliance management, supply chain management & operations, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others (manufacturing, education, transportation, and logistics). On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into software and services. The regional market is further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the mobile BI market, owing to high speed and advanced internet infrastructure, high speed internet connectivity in the developing countries, high demand for smartphones, and increase in popularity of media & entertainment and health & fitness.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, due to high number of mobile internet users. China houses the largest market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to surpass the U.S. mobile BI industry in terms of market size.

Key players profiled in the mobile BI market include International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The mobile BI industry report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global mobile BI industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations adopted by the key players are provided to determine the overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis through 2016-2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

