Mobile device management Market Revenue and Growth Rate Research Report 2018

Mobile Device Management Market – Overview

The escalating use of smartphones has created substantial room for the development of mobile device management platforms. Market reports linked with the information and communication technology industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is projected to reach substantial CAGR in the forecast period.

The development of IT departments and increased level of money at their disposal has augmented the progress of the mobile device management market. The escalating level of productivity demanded from employees and enterprises is anticipated to further fuel the progress of the mobile device management market.

Mobile Device Management Market – Key players

The noteworthy contenders in the mobile device management software are Microsoft (US), VMware (US) IBM (US), MobileIron (US), BlackBerry (Canada), SAP (Germany), SOTI (Canada), AirWatch (US) Citrix Systems (US), and Sophos (UK).

Mobile Device Management Market – Industry Updates:

Jan 2019 Mosyle which is a two-year-old Orlando startup recently announced that it had raised $16 million in a series A financing round supervised by Elephant and Peak Ventures, following a $2.2 million seed round in 2017. The capital will additionally solidify the company’s drive as it launches Mosyle Business, an Apple-centric mobile device management (MDM) product for corporate clients.

Mobile Device Management Market – Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the mobile device management market is carried out on the basis of deployment, regions, vertical, type and organization size. On the basis of vertical, the mobile device management market is segmented into government and public sector, BFSI, telecommunication, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, software and technology, transportation and logistics, education, manufacturing, and others. Based on deployment, the mobile device management market is segmented into on cloud and on-premise. On the basis of type, the mobile device management market is divided into solutions and service. The segmentation on the basis of organization size consists of small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise. The regions included in the mobile device management market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Mobile Device Management Market – Detailed Regional Analysis

The region-based assessment of the mobile device management comprises of regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world. The North American region is expected to govern the market by controlling a big market portion through the forecast period. The European region comes in terms of the market stake due to the swift adoption of mobile device management solutions in diverse organizations to maintain their device data. Along with these regions, the Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to have strong growth in this market during the forecast period due to the existence of an escalated number of smartphone and mobile users in this region. Furthermore, the firms in the Asia Pacific are preparing to adopt mobile device management solutions and enterprise mobility. The growing youth population as well as economic development, in countries such as China and India, is encouraging the demand for consumer electronics like smartphones & laptops which has led to the execution of mobile device management solutions for safeguarding devices. Furthermore, the incidence of local smartphone manufacturers in this region has increased the usage of smartphones and devices which is directly increasing the need for mobile device management.

Mobile Device Management Market – Competitive Analysis

The market trends hint at favorable development of the products that can bring in novelty to the product range and address the customer need better. The presence of a productive entity is expected to generate more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. The advent of new technology has boosted the growth potential of the market. Substantial cutbacks in administrative finances are bringing further development to the market. The market shows potential for demonstrating a greater comparative or differential value. The development of a strong value chain is moreover motivating the expansion of the market. The market competitors find themselves in a favorable position with the ability to manage the pace of change.

