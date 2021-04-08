Mobile Payments Market Estimated to Reach $3,388 billion by 2022 Growing at a CAGR of 33.4% | Orange S.A., Vodacom Group, MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, MTN Group, Safaricom, PayPal Holdings

The report on “Mobile Payments Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Mobile Payments Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 to 2022 and reach $3,388 billion by 2022. Mobile payment refers to the payment for goods or services or transfer of money through mobile/smartphones. The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with big brands entering the market and developing advanced technologies that provide the ease of payment using mobile/smartphones.

The global mobile payments market report provides analysis based on mode of transaction, mobile payment, application, and geography. By mode of transaction, the market is segmented into short message service (SMS), wireless application protocol (WAP), and near field communication (NFC). By type of mobile payment, the market is bifurcated into mobile wallets/bank cards and mobile money.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, Mahindra Comviva, One97 Communications Ltd., TIO Networks Corp, Google Inc (Google Wallet), Apple Inc (Apple Pay)

Various applications of mobile payment include entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation, and others. The market is further analyzed across geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Benefits of the Report



A comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global mobile payment industry has been provided.

This report elucidates on the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed impact analysis from 2014 to 2022.

Porter’s Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

A quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the forecast period from 2016 to 2022 highlights the financial competency of the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global mobile payments market size with respect to mode of transaction, types of mobile payments, application, and geography.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the role of stakeholders involved in this process.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Payments Market Size

2.2 Mobile Payments Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Payments Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Payments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Payments Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Payments Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Payments Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Payments Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Payments Breakdown Data by End User

