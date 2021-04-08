Mobile Remittance Service Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2018 – 2023 | Mobetize Corp., Remitly,  Regalii, peerTransfer, Currency Cloud, Azimo, WorldRemit, TransferWise

Global Mobile Remittance Service Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Around 400 million of the two billion unbanked people in the world have some forms of mobile money account. The global remittance revenue generated from digital channels is estimated to be less than 6% of the total but is progressively growing. However, a predominant endto-enddigital scenario is still some time off.

This report studies the Mobile Remittance Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Remittance Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growth of the digital remittance market is driven by rise in digitization & automation, reduced remittance cost & transfer time, and growth in adoption of banking & financial services. Furthermore, regulatory initiatives that encourage all financial institutions to become more transparent and nurture richer ecosystems of data & partners supplement the market growth. However, lack of awareness & guidance is a major factor that restrains people from opting for digital remittance transfer mode. Increase in access of financial services such as basic bank accounts among remittance recipients and rise in internet usage offer growth opportunities for the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Mobetize Corp., Remitly, Regalii, peerTransfer, Currency Cloud, Azimo, WorldRemit, TransferWise, Ripple, MoneyGram

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Remittance Service.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Low-income Households

Small Businesses

Others

