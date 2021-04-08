New Research on Orthokeratology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends, Technological Advancement and Forecast to 2027 | E & E Optics Limited, Essilor, GP Specialists, Inc., Paragon Vision Sciences, Procornea

Orthokeratology also referred as corneal reshaping includes the use of gas permeable contact lenses that temporarily reshapes the cornea to correct refractive errors such as myopia, astigmatism and hyperopia. Orthokeratology is used as an alternative to eyeglasses or patients that does not prefer to wear contact lenses throughout the day. The technology is not suitable to patients that suffer with high myopia, dry eye syndrome or has a large pupil size.

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders and technological advancements in medical device industry are expected to fuel the growth of the orthokeratologyss market during the forecast period. Moreover, sustainable growth from emerging nations are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities to the established players as well as new comers in the market.

An exclusive Orthokeratology Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Lens Type: Fluorosilicone Acrylate, Silicone Acrylate, Balafilcon, and Oprifocon A.

By Application: Myopia, Hyperopia, Presbyopia, and Astigmatism.

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Optometry Clinics, and Ophthalmology Clinics and Geography.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the orthokeratology market in the coming years, owing to rise in number of eye disorders such hyperopia and myopia as well as high investments in public and private investments in medical device industry. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, due to developing healthcare infrastructure as well as local players offering high quality solutions at affordable prices.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Orthokeratology industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Orthokeratology market for the period of 2017 to 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

