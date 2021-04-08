North America Conjugate Vaccine Market is anticipated to reach 286.63 Million units by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 3%

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “North America Conjugate Vaccine Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337675

North America Conjugate Vaccine Market:

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached with a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. North America is one of the most prominent markets for conjugate vaccines. The conjugate vaccine market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2%, leading to a revenue of USD 16.26 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 286.63 Million units by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 3%.

Scheduled conjugated vaccinations, have eradicated health disparities and consequently led to lower rate of disease incidence.

Market Segmentation:

o Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others. The highest penetration among paediatrics in North America was in the case of DTP vaccines.

o Based on end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

o Based on countries, the market is divided into U.S. and Canada.

Key growth factors:

North America is projected to be one of the most significant markets for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Increased diagnosis and treatment are considered to fuel the North American conjugate vaccine market. Recommended vaccines and dosages are updated on a regular basis to comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents. For example, the CDC has its own immunization schedule for US citizens. This has increased the effectiveness of administered vaccines, which thereby increases the demand for the product, leading to increase in market sales.

Threats and key players:

o The North America conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow positively. But since it is a saturated market, the scope for significant growth is limited. In North America, the population above 65 years of age has decreased from 53,000,000 in 2014 to 51,900,000 in 2016. So, the demand for adult vaccines has also reduced. The overall penetration rate for the adult segment is lower than that of the pediatric segment.

o Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the North America conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the North America conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for North America based on end user (pediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of conjugate vaccines by countries (U.S., Canada) – by revenue and by volume

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue and by volume

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the North American market

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for conjugate vaccines to determine the viability of the market

o Understand the country-specific market size and observations for each segment

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly

o Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market

Companies Mentioned:

o GlaxoSmithKline

o Pfizer Inc.

o Merck & Co.

o Novartis

o Sanofi Pasteur

o CSL Limited

o Nuron Biotech Inc.

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337675

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]