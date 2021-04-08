Outlook on Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market to 2025: Key Opportunities, Size, Share, Sales Trends and Revenue Insights
An automated irrigation system refers to the operation of the system with no or minimum manual intervention beside the surveillance. Almost every system (drip, sprinkler, surface) can be automated with the help of timers, sensors or computers or mechanical appliances.
The market is diversified with the presence of international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are struggling to compete with larger players based on quality and pricing, market reach, and financial resources. Product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&A are some of the factors that will intensify the competition in the market
The global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automatic Irrigation Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Irrigation Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jain Irrigation Systems
Netafim
Rain Bird
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Lindsay
Lawn genie
Mazzei
Nelson Irrigation
Irritrol
Orbit Irrigation Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flow Meters
Injectors
Valves
Sensors
Controllers
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Commercial
Residential
