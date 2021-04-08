Patient Flow Management Market is Witnessing High Growth by 2025: McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies

The global patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 452.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

Key factors driving the market are rising adoption of patient centric approach by healthcare providers in the region and shortage of nursing and physician staff. However, lack of skilled IT professionals to develop these solutions and risks associated with cyber-threats with the use of these management solutions leading to data breach are anticipated to be the factors restraining the market growth.

Global patient flow management market, based on the product was segmented into standalone and integrated systems. In 2017, the standalone segment held a largest market share of 68.4% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the existing large use of standalone systems as these systems are can easily be monitored as well as offers freedom of complete access to all facets. However, the integrated segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 22.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The major players operating in the global patient flow management market include McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies among others.

The market players are indulged into development and introduction of new products and services in the market to sustain their significance. For instance, in April 2016, Care Logistics announced the availability of the Target LOS Tool. The tool is a web based program that assists hospital admissions staff quickly and easily allocate correct patient DRGs and lengths-of-stay targets, helping ensure appropriate care and reimbursements. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Integrated patient flow management systems segment is expected to drive the growth of patient flow management over the forecast period for product segment.

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient flow management industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: Allscripts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform.

2017: Allscripts acquired McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business to expand Allscripts client base in U.S. hospitals and health systems and expands its solutions portfolio

2017: Care Logistics partnered with New York Hospital System to transform care delivery and lower the cost of care.

2015: Aptean announced acquisition of the Medworxx Solutions Inc. The acquisition has helped the company to enter into the healthcare industry. Medworxx was among the leading providers of clinical patient flow, compliance and education solutions to more than 350 hospitals internationally, including Canada, France, the United States and the United Kingdom

2015: Cerner acquired Siemens Health Services’ assets, client relationships and associates.