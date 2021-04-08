PC Based Automation Market 2019 Industry Share, Growth, Size, Trend, World Analysis and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global PC Based Automation market for 2018-2023.

Today’s new generation of engineers has seen PC technologies in every facet of their development, from smart phones to smart TVs to tablets to cloud computing. These commercial developments have found their way into the manufacturing world, from initial product design to fabrication to final product deployment to end of life and recycling of the technology and/or materials. We are now experiencing the dawn of the digital factory and an increasing volume of plant floor data with smart devices. This trend is leading to increased use of PC-based automation.

Traditional approach by manufacturing industries comprised implementation of customized controller or PLC for enhancing field unit and resolving technical issues based on process. A PC-based solution is executed to fetch data from various controllers to transfer the data at processing layer, which can also be processed by MES and ERP layers. Mostly, PC-based solutions are engaged with other automation related acquisition software where end-users are in constant need for higher demands for accurate, precise, and enhanced productivity associated with a cost-effective solution. Therefore, the growing challenge for business enterprises is to achieve low-cost expenditure and provide an advance solution to end-users. In order to counter this problem, many manufacturing players implement PC-based automation with various software to achieve high performance as required on the field layer.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that PC Based Automation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of PC Based Automation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Honeywell

Beckhoff Automation

Emerson Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

OMRON

Robert Bosch

IDEC

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Kontron S&T

ABB

Advantech

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PC Based Automation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of PC Based Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PC Based Automation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PC Based Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PC Based Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

