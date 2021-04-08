“Phthalic Anhydride Industry Outlook in the US to 2022 – Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on the US’s Phthalic Anhydride industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers the US’s Phthalic Anhydride plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Phthalic Anhydride producers.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Exxon Mobil Corp

BASF SE

Stepan Co

Scope

– Comprehensive information of all active Phthalic Anhydride plants in the US

– Comprehensive information of all planned Phthalic Anhydride projects in the US

– Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

– Phthalic Anhydride industry supply scenario in the US from 2008 to 2022

– Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

– Phthalic Anhydride industry market dynamics in the US from 2008 to 2022

– Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

– Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

– Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

– Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Phthalic Anhydride plants

– Company capacity shares for key Phthalic Anhydride producers in the US.

Reasons to buy

– Latest information on the US’s Phthalic Anhydride industry

– Macro and microeconomic trends affecting the US’s Phthalic Anhydride industry

– Market positioning of the country’s Phthalic Anhydride producers

– Opportunities in the Phthalic Anhydride industry

– Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

– Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

