Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2025

Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Industry

Global Powder Injection Molding（PIM） market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Powder Injection Molding（PIM）.

This report researches the worldwide Powder Injection Molding（PIM） market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Powder Injection Molding（PIM） breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

RC Group

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Epsom Atmix Corporation

PSM Industries Inc.

Plansee Group

Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd.

ARBURG

Dynacast International

Philips-Medisize

Zoltrix

Powder Injection Molding（PIM） Breakdown Data by Type

Stainless Steel

Soft Magnetic Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Low-alloy Steel

Powder Injection Molding（PIM） Breakdown Data by Application

Electronic Gadgets

Medical Equipment

Firearms

Automotive

Powder Injection Molding（PIM） Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Powder Injection Molding（PIM） Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Powder Injection Molding（PIM） capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Powder Injection Molding（PIM） manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

