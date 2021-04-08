Property Management Software Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024
Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.
Scope of the Report:
The Property Management Software industry was 562.73 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 985.30 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2017 and 2025. The market for Property Management Software is fragmented with players such as Yardi Systems, MRI Software, Oracles, Protel, Infor, Guestline, Accruent, Entrata, PAR Springer Miller, Itesso(Amadeus), Maestro, Agilysys, Sihot(GUBSE AG), Hetras (Shiji Group), InnQuest Software.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Property Management Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Yardi Systems
MRI Software
Oracles
Protel
Infor
Guestline
Accruent
Entrata
PAR Springer Miller
Itesso（Amadeus）
Maestro
Agilysys
Sihot (GUBSE AG)
Hetras (Shiji Group)
InnQuest Software
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)
Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Household
Hospitality and Vacation Rental
Commercial
Industrial
