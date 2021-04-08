Residential Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Residential Smoke Alarm Market” research report Forecast to 2024

Smoke alarm, another name for smoke transducer, smoke sensors, etc. It is a device that detects smoke, typically as an indicator for fire. It is can be used for fire prevention system, security system and other fields to detect fires before they become dangerous and to provide sufficient warning to occupants so they can escape. Smoke alarm was first used to space equipment. Later they are used in home and factories and other fields.

Scope of the Report:

As for the United States residential smoke detector market, it will still show optimistic trend, and technological trends in the market will shift dramatically. Integration of detectors into the smart home will be an opportunity for installers in this market, such as integration with home energy management systems. Smart sensor vendors, like Birdi, Roost and Halo will ship their products in the second half year of 2016.

In West Europe, many countries have submitted new smoke detector regulations in recent year. For example, the greater part of Austria, the whole of France and many German states building regulations are updated this year to oblige smoke detectors in all homes, because warning about smoke or fired is offered by using Smoke detectors. In France, smoke detectors are mandator in all homes from 8th March 2015. In Germany this regulation is called “Rauchmelderpflicht” (mandatory smoke detectors) for private homes. This obligation is currently different for the states Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and North-Rhine-Westphalia. In the future, this trend may be transformed to East Europe countries, and the consumption of smoke alarm will be showing a upward tendency.

The worldwide market for Residential Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Residential Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BRK Brands

Kidde

Honeywell Security

Tyco

Johnson Controls

Halma

Hochiki

Sprue Aegis

Universal Security Instruments

Siemens

Ei Electronics

Nohmi Bosai

Panasonic

X-SENSE

Smartwares

Hekatron

Nest

Busch-jaeger

Gulf Security Technology

Nittan

Shanying Fire

Forsafe

D&K Group International

Shenzhen Gabel Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Photoelectric Smoke Alarms

Ionization Smoke Alarms

Combination Smoke Alarms

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Smoke Alarm

Public Places Smoke Alarm

