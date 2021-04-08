Retail Core Banking Systems Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Top Key Players: Temenos, EdgeVerve, Oracle, Tata Consultancy, Services, Fiserv, FIS Global, Intellect Design Arena

Global Retail Core Banking Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

We defines a core banking system (CBS) as a back-end system that processes daily banking transactions and posts updates to accounts and other financial records. CBSs typically include deposit, loan and credit processing capabilities, with interfaces to general ledger systems and reporting tools. This market assesses CBS vendors based on the multicurrency products they offer in support of a bank’s financial transaction management in the retail banking market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Retail Core Banking Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Temenos, EdgeVerve, Oracle, Tata Consultancy, Services, Fiserv, FIS Global, Intellect Design Arena, Sopra Steria, Finastra, Jack Henry & Associates, Avaloq, BML Istisharat, Symitar, SAP, Intertech, Exictos

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

Managed

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Web-Based

Installed

iOS

Android

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Retail Core Banking Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Retail Core Banking Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail Core Banking Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retail Core Banking Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Retail Core Banking Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Retail Core Banking Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Retail Core Banking Systems by Players

4 Retail Core Banking Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Retail Core Banking Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Temenos

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Retail Core Banking Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Temenos Retail Core Banking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Temenos News

11.2 EdgeVerve

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Retail Core Banking Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 EdgeVerve Retail Core Banking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 EdgeVerve News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Retail Core Banking Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Retail Core Banking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 Tata Consultancy

