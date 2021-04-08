Smart Home as a Service Market Demand and Key Players by 2025: AT&T, CenturyLink, Johnson Controls, The ADT Corporation, Vivint, Charter Communications

Global Smart Home as a Service Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Smart home as a service solutions not only enable users manage entertainment and other electronic appliances remotely, they also help customers keep a tab on the energy consumption. In addition, the rising demand for advanced security and surveillance has created an environment supporting strong growth of the global smart home as a service market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T, CenturyLink, Johnson Controls, The ADT Corporation, Vivint, Inc., Charter Communications (TWC), Comcast Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia), Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Services

Integrated Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Security and Access

Lighting and Window

Audio-Visual and Entertainment

Energy Management and Climate

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Home as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Home as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 CenturyLink

12.2.1 CenturyLink Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Controls

12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Home as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Smart Home as a Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.4 The ADT Corporation

