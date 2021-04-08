Smart Parking System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Smart Parking System market for 2018-2023.
Smart Parking System is the most invented parking system that is designed to improve parking efficiency, customer experience. It is also aimed to improve environmental damages. Smart parking system includes a lot of components such as Smart pay station, parking guidance, automotive parking lot, etc.
On-Street smart parking system includes smart pay station that connected to smart phone and on-street whole parking system that can inform customers the latest parking space information.
Off-Street smart parking system means the indoor parking lot management system. This kind of system include automotive parking system that allows customers to spend less time on parking and finding spaces. Moreover, it also includes that integrated parking management system that ease the parking payment process.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Smart Parking System will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Parking System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- On-Street
- Off-Street
Segmentation by application:
- Commercial Use
- Residential Use
- Government Use
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- 3M
- Amano Corporation
- Cubic Corporation
- Thales
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Nortech Control Systems Limited
- Siemens
- Swarco AG
- Fujica
- Imtech
- Xerox Corporation
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Smart Parking System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Smart Parking System market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Smart Parking System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Smart Parking System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Smart Parking System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
