Spa Services Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Trends Going Mainstream Globally

Spa services refer to a collective term assigned for various services such as facial, body massage, manicure, pedicure, body treatment and others provided under expert administrations that revitalizes the brain and body. The market is driven by hectic lifestyle in urban areas, rising demand from emerging markets, new developments in spa services, and rising demand from teenagers. Lucrative opportunities prevail in the spa industry owing to rising percentage of geriatric population and increasing demand from emerging markets. However, the market growth is hindered by high cost of skilled therapy professionals and low penetration in the underdeveloped countries.

Major market players in the world spa service market include Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotel Limited, Trailhead Spa, Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Jade Mountain, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Clarins Group, Lanserhof Tegernsee, Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa and Gaia Retreat & Spa.

The report segments the world spa services market on the basis of type and geography. According to type, it is classified into salon spa, hotel spa, destination spa, medical spa, mineral/thermal spa, and other spas (airport spa and cruise spa). In 2015, salon spa occupied a prominent market share owing to affordable services offered by these facilities.

Geographic breakdown of the market includes North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, Rest of LAMEA). In 2015, Europe held the largest market share due to huge demand arising from Russian middle income groups and rising tourism in the Eastern countries. LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2016-2022, with increasing demand from developing countries and rising expenditure on tourism.

