Synthetic Rope Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast 2025

Synthetic Rope Market Overview:

A synthetic rope is a bundle of synthetic fibers that are twisted or braided together into a larger and stronger form. Synthetic ropes are made from synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, and specialty fibers.

Synthetic rescue ropes that are used in Australia are made from polyamides such as nylon or perlon and polyesters such as Terylene, Dacron, and Tetoran. Ropes made from these materials possess high strength, knotability, resistance to abrasion, and flexibility. They are capable of handling weights with either high or low elongation.

The global synthetic rope market is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period due to rise in consumption of synthetic fibers in oil & gas, construction, and marine & fishing industries. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global fish production was around 171 million tons in 2016. Out of this, 88% fish were consumed by humans. Synthetic ropes are a crucial part of the fishing industry and are utilized in fishing nets, twines, and ropes. In addition, they are used in trawling applications due to their benefits such as better abrasion resistance, high breaking strength, and high strength-to-weight ratio. The demand for synthetic rope is expected to increase due to surge in the number of applications. However, high cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the impact of the driving factors is expected to overshadow the effect of restraints. However, advancements in the properties of raw materials used for manufacturing synthetic rope are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global synthetic rope market.

The global synthetic rope market is segmented based on raw material, end use, and region. Based on raw material, the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, and specialty fibers. Based on end use, it is divided into marine & fishing, oil & gas, sports & leisure, construction, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies operating in the global synthetic rope market include WireCo WorldGroup, Actuant Corporation, Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, and Southern Ropes (SR). The other prominent players in the market include English Braids Ltd., Teufelberger, Atlantic Braids Ltd., Bexco nv-sa (Bexco), Responsive Industries Ltd., and Touwfabriek Langman B.V. Product development and business expansion were the major strategies adopted by the key players to meet the growth in demand for synthetic ropes in the developing economies. In 2015, a turbine manufacturer devised a blade replacement system using high performance synthetic ropes manufactured by Samson Rope Technologies.

Key Benefits for Synthetic Rope Market:

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

This report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global synthetic ropes market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Synthetic Rope report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers. In addition, it also enlists remarkable information in relevance with market dynamics including market growth drivers, challenges faced by key players, opportunities, new entrants’ tips, trends, etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Rope market size by key regions/countries, product type and application 2019.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Rope market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Rope players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synthetic Rope with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Synthetic Rope submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.