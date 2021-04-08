Teleradiology Market Expected to Reach $7,345 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 19.0% | Siemens AG, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), Global Diagnostics, Mednax, Onrad, Telediagnostics Services

The report on “Teleradiology Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Teleradiology is the branch of telemedicine, which involves transmission of radiological images and related data from one location to another for diagnostic and consulting purpose. It is an advanced technology that has emerged due to the imbalance between demand and availability of diagnostic services. This is evident from the fact that high demand of radiology services in countries such as U.S., Singapore, and UK, were often unfulfilled owing to dearth of skilled and specialized professionals specific to teleradiology.

For instance, in U.S., number of CT scans being performed is on an increase over the years, however, there is a persisting shortage of radiologists in the country. In Singapore, there is a paucity of radiologists for night coverage. In the UK, a radiologist takes 21 days on an average to submit an MRI report. All these challenges were met by teleradiology and thereby led to the growth of tele-based technologies and surge in demand for teleradiology techniques globally. The global teleradiology market accounted for $2,143 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $7,345 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2017-2023.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Siemens AG, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), Global Diagnostics Limited., Mednax, Inc., Onrad, Inc., Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd., Everlight Radiology, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.

Get sample copy of “Teleradiology Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013479

Increase in demand of radiological services owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries propel the growth of the teleradiology market. In addition, high government expenditure on healthcare information (HCIT) sector and rise in focus of key players toward bringing innovation to digital diagnostics further fuels the market. However, low availability of broadband networks, and shortage of skilled radiologists restraints the market. Continuous advancements in medical diagnostic technologies provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the teleradiology market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the teleradiology market based on imaging techniques, technology, and end user. In terms of imaging techniques, the market is segmented into X-rays, computed tomography (CT), ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear imaging, fluoroscopy, mammography, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into hardware, software, and telecom & networking. The software market is bifurcated into picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS). The telecom & networking market is further divided into web-based and cloud-based teleradiology solutions. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in the teleradiology market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare information technology (HCIT) infrastructure in the region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013479

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Teleradiology Market Size

2.2 Teleradiology Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Teleradiology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Teleradiology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Teleradiology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Teleradiology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Teleradiology Sales by Product

4.2 Global Teleradiology Revenue by Product

4.3 Teleradiology Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Teleradiology Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013479

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.