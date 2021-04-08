Term Life Insurance Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Term Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Term Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Level Term Life Insurance

Decreasing Term Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

