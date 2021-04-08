Summary

Thin Wall Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Segments, Opportunities, Developments, Emerging Technologies, Statistics, and Key Country Forecast to 2023.Report Analyses Global Thin Wall Packaging Market by Product Type (Tubs, Cups, Trays, Jars, Clamshells, Pots, Lids), Material (Polypropylene, High Density Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), Production Process (Injection Moulding, Thermoforming, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Electronics, Cosmetics and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World) and Regional Outlook to 2023. Global Thin Wall Packaging Market size estimated to project USD 52,323.6 million at 4.10% CAGR.

Market Scenario

The global thin wall packaging market was valued at USD 41,045.2 million in 2017 and is anticipated to garner USD 52,323.6 million by the end of 2023, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). The worldwide market is likely to demonstrate 4.10% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Thin wall packaging is referred to as a type of packaging solution which is helpful in protecting products and goods from contamination and physical damage during transportation. Packaging plays an integral part in the growth of any product-based business. With the rising demand for pre-packaged food, the market for thin-wall packaging is presumed to propel across the globe. Thin wall plastic packaging, for instance, cups, tubs, clamshells, trays, and plastic jars offer convenience and product protection, a means of supplying consumer appeal, which reducing carbon footprints versus traditional materials such as metal or glass.

With the rising demand from the food and beverage industry, changing lifestyle, growing urban population, and increasing disposable income, the global market for thin-wall packaging is set to flourish. The demand for packaged food has augmented among consumers, especially among the working population in recent years. The rising preference for light-weight, customer-friendly, and cost-effective packaging has further propelled the market growth.

Thin Wall Packaging Market Key Players

The key players of the global thin wall packaging market comprise Amcor Limited (Australia), Reynolds Group Holdings (Auckland), Berry Global Inc. (The U.S.), RPC Group PLC (U.K.), Silgan Holdings (The U.S.), Mold-Tek Packaging (India), Double H Plastics (The U.S.), Ilip SRL (Italy), Greiner Packaging International GmbH (Austria), and Groupe Guillin (France).

Regional Analysis

The global Thin Wall Packaging Market span across four major regions namely – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Asia Pacific is considered to lead the global market and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. The growth is attributed to the rapid industrialization, increasing middle-class income, and penetration of the e-commerce industry in this region. Also, the growing demand for ready-to-make products especially among the working population is presumed to drive the market in this region. The demand for sustainable packaged solutions from the food and beverage industry is further expected to augment the market growth. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to project substantial demand due to economic development, expansion of foodservice packaging industry, and growing consumption for packaged food products.

Segmentation Analysis

The global thin wall packaging market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, production process, application, and region.

Based on product type, the global thin wall packaging market has been segmented into tubs, cups, trays, jars, clamshells, pots, and lids. Among these, the tubs segment leads the global market and is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate.

Based on material, the global thin wall packaging market has been segmented into polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. Among these, the polypropylene (PP) leads the global market and is considered to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the review period.

Based on the production process, the global thin wall packaging market has been segmented into injection molding, thermoforming, and others. Among these, the injection molding leads the global market and is considered to exhibit the fastest growth rate.

Based on application, the global thin wall packaging market has been segmented into food & beverages, electronics, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the food & beverages application leads the global market and is considered to exhibit the fastest growth rate.

