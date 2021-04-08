TRAVEL AND EXPENSE (T&E) SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense (T&E) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
Apptricity Corp.
SAP SE (Concur)
Basware
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor, Inc.
Coupa Software
Trippeo Technologies
Certify
Journyx
Xero
Harvest
Ariett
Abila
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Travel and Expense (T&E) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.3 Government & Defense
1.5.4 Energy & Utilities
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecom & IT
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size
2.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Apptricity Corp.
12.2.1 Apptricity Corp. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Apptricity Corp. Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Apptricity Corp. Recent Development
12.3 SAP SE (Concur)
12.3.1 SAP SE (Concur) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP SE (Concur) Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP SE (Concur) Recent Development
12.4 Basware
12.4.1 Basware Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Basware Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Basware Recent Development
12.5 Expensify
12.5.1 Expensify Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development
12.6 Chrome River Technologies
12.6.1 Chrome River Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Chrome River Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Chrome River Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Infor, Inc.
12.7.1 Infor, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction
12.7.4 Infor, Inc. Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Infor, Inc. Recent Development
Continued…..
