Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Forecast 2019 to 2023

Video conferencing system endpoints are physical equipment or software that people use to make video connections. Video conferencing endpoint mainly includes collaboration room endpoints and collaboration personal endpoints.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Video Conferencing Endpoint in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Video Conferencing Endpoint is devices to realize the importance of “face to face communication devices”. It is based on the rapid development of network technology. It is being more and more industry applications. It enables communication between partners is more convenient.

The Main Components of Video Conferencing Endpoint are very common. The prices of these Main Components are stable. Due to the high added value of Video Conferencing Endpoint, raw-material prices had little effect on prices.

From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the manufacturing industry developed areas. Worth noting is that major manufacturers due to cost considerations, transferring their manufacturing bases to Southeast Asia. Cisco, Polycom and Huawei are major manufacturers of facing large enterprises and Government agencies. However industry focused on cloud services.

The worldwide market for Video Conferencing Endpoint is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 2.0% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 1870 Million US$ In 2023, from 1660 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco (Tandberg)

Polycom

Huawei

ZTE

Avaya (Radvision)

Lifesize

Vidyo

Starleaf

Kedacom

Tely Labs

ClearOne (VCON)

SONY

Yealink

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Collaboration Room Endpoints

Collaboration personal Endpoints

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education – Public/Private

Consulting/Professional Services

High Tech

Government (Non-Military)

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

