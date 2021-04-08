Video Content Analytics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The growing application areas of video content analytics or VCA in the field of surveillance system have been identified very important for the safety of people, infrastructure, transport and in improving business intelligence. As the technology of video content analytics has been integrated with the surveillance system, it has improved the effectiveness of information by converting the simple pieces of data into actionable insights. This market is seeing tremendous opportunities in future as the demand for real time analysis is increasing. Considering this fact, the video content analytics market is expected to grow at US $4.4 billion by the end of year 2022 with CAGR of 24.87%.

The video content analytics technology proves to be very advantageous when incorporated with various software like recognition software or detection software by adding value to safety, operations and security. This factor has driven the market to a great extent to utilize the software for purposes such as motion detection, intrusion detection, facial recognition, and traffic management among others.

The geographical analysis done in the report provides a clear picture of the growing adoption of the VCA technology across the world along with the market trends. Currently, North America holds the biggest market share with a total revenue generation of $344.11 million in 2015 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). The growth of VCA market in North America is primarily attributed to the presence of market leaders in the region and the increased government spending on the homeland security.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Video Content Analytics market primarily ADT Security (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Cisco (U.S.), Hikvision Digital Technology Co. (China), Mobotix (Germany), Verint Systems (U.S.), Agent Video Intelligence (Israel), AllGo Vision (India), Arecont Vision (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), IntelliVision Technologies (U.S.), Ipsotek (UK), ObjectVideo (U.S.), Pelco Corporation (U.S.), PureTech Systems (U.S.), Sentry360 (U.S.), Solink Corporation (Canada), VCA Technology (UK) among other.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/735268-global-video-content-analytics-forecast-to-2022

Study Objectives of Video Content Analytics Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Video Content Analytics development and demand market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for Video Content Analytics were studied

• Key segments covered in the report are: architecture type, software, application, and region

• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

• For all the regions: forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value and volume data

Target Audience

• Government

• Security Service Providers

• Hospitality Industry

• Institutions

• SMEs

• Large Organizations

Key Findings

• The global Video Content Analytics market and is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2022.

• Detection software is expected to dominate the market with market value of US $2,666.75 million.

• Crowd Management Software is expected to be the fastest growing segment with CAGR of 28.12%

• Regionally, North America holds the largest market share of global Video Content Analytics market and is expected to reach $1,516.23 million by 2022 from $344.11 million in 2015.

Regional and Country Analysis of Video Content Analytics Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the Asia-Pacific Video Content Analytics market is poised to reach $1040.53 million in 2022, to grow at a CAGR of around 29.53% during the forecasted period. Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22.59% and 22.32% respectively.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/735268-global-video-content-analytics-forecast-to-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 RESEARCH SCOPE, METHODOLOLOGY, AND COVERAGE

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 INTRODUCTION

4 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

6 GLOBAL VCA MARKET, ESTIMATION & FORECAST, BY ARCHITECTURE

7 GLOBAL VCA MARKET, ESTIMATION & FORECAST, BY SOFTWARE

8 GLOBAL VCA MARKET, ESTIMATION AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

9 GLOBAL VCA MARKET, ESTIMATION AND FORECAST, BY GEOGRAPHY

………

10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES

10.1.1 ADT SECURITY

10.1.1.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.1.2 FINANCIALS

10.1.1.2.1 Overall Financials

10.1.1.2.2 Revenue By Geography

10.1.1.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.1.1.4 ANALYST INSIGHT

10.1.2 AVIGILON CORPORATION

10.1.2.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.2.2 FINANCIALS

10.1.2.2.1 Overall Financials

10.1.2.2.2 Revenue By Geography

10.1.2.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.1.2.4 ANALYST INSIGHT

10.1.3 CISCO

10.1.3.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.3.2 FINANCIALS

10.1.3.2.1 Overall Financial

10.1.3.2.2 Revenue By Geography

10.1.3.2.3 Revenue By Segment

10.1.3.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.1.3.4 ANALYST INSIGHT

10.1.4 HIKVISION DIGITAL

10.1.4.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.4.2 FINANCIALS

10.1.4.2.1 Overall Financial

10.1.4.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.1.4.4 ANALYST INSIGHT

10.1.5 MOBOTIX

10.1.5.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.5.2 FINANCIALS

10.1.5.2.1 Overall Financial

10.1.5.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.1.5.4 ANALYST INSIGHT

10.1.6 VERINT SYSTEMS

10.1.6.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.6.2 FINANCIALS

10.1.6.2.1 Overall Financials

10.1.6.2.2 Revenue By Segment

10.1.6.2.3 Revenue By Geography

10.1.6.3 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.1.6.4 ANALYST INSIGHT

10.2 PRIVATELY HELD COMPANIES

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com