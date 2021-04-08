Water Based Adhesive Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Market Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Water Based Adhesive Market – 2019

Description:

Global Water Based Adhesive market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Based Adhesive.

This report researches the worldwide Water Based Adhesive market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Water Based Adhesive breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Bayer MaterialScience

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Arkema

BASF

3M

Ashland

Sika

Avery Dennison Corporation

Adhesive Research

Cyberbond

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Toyomorton

Masterbond

Water Based Adhesive Breakdown Data by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Water Based Adhesive Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Furniture

Others

Water Based Adhesive Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Water Based Adhesive Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Water Based Adhesive market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Water Based Adhesive market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Water Based Adhesive companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Water Based Adhesive submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Water Based Adhesive are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Based Adhesive Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Natural

1.4.3 Synthetic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Furniture

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Production

2.1.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Water Based Adhesive Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Water Based Adhesive Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Water Based Adhesive Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Water Based Adhesive Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Water Based Adhesive Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Water Based Adhesive Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Water Based Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water Based Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Water Based Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Water Based Adhesive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

4 Water Based Adhesive Production by Regions

4.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Water Based Adhesive Production

4.2.2 United States Water Based Adhesive Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Water Based Adhesive Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water Based Adhesive Production

4.3.2 Europe Water Based Adhesive Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Water Based Adhesive Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Water Based Adhesive Production

4.4.2 China Water Based Adhesive Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Water Based Adhesive Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Water Based Adhesive Production

4.5.2 Japan Water Based Adhesive Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Water Based Adhesive Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Continued …

