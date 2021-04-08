Wireless Bridge market is projected to reach 2802.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Wireless Bridge Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 120 with more than one tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Wireless Bridge research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A wireless bridge is a type of networking hardware device that enables the connection of two different local area network (LAN) segments by bridging a wireless connection between them. It works much like a wired network bridge and is used to connect LANs that are logically separated and/or located in different physical locations.

These networks can be in the same building but are normally in either adjacent buildings or with the proper antennas and line of sight bridges can even connect networks up to 30 miles apart. Wireless bridges connect to the wired network through the 802.11n port and replicate that data to a remote network bridge or access point via 802.11a/b/g wireless (Wi-Fi) protocol.

With the increasing adoption of cloud computing and development of industrial internet, the wireless Bridge market is expected to have a positive outlook over the coming years. In recent years, most enterprises are moving toward cloud computing for cost-cutting purposes by eliminating investments required for storage hardware and other physical infrastructures. Moreover, cloud computing services offer multiple advantages including swiftness, scalability, viability, reliability, and faster time to market. Also, storage and data retrieval and efficient development of prototypes are some beneficial attributes of cloud computing. Based on its accessibility and usage, the cloud is categorized as public, private, and hybrid. Wireless cloud provides benefits of retrieving digital content from anywhere and at any time. The cloud helps organizations reduce cost and improve efficiency; for instance, Microsoft Office 365 provides enterprises with time-saving services that include document sharing, email, and messaging with video and voice conferencing. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services through wireless AP will boost their adoption over the coming years.

The 802.11ac standard now accounts for 85.2% of dependent access point unit shipments in the enterprise segment and 94.5% of dependent access point revenues, marking this standard’s full penetration into the market. Beginning late in 2018 and early in 2019 the market will begin to shift toward adoption of the new 802.11ax standard.

The Wireless Bridge market was valued at 1206.1 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2802.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless Bridge.

A Global Wireless Bridge Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Wireless Bridge Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Cisco

HPE

HUAWEI

Ubiquiti

Ruckus Wireless

TP-LINK

D-Link

Proxim

H3C

Netgear

Aerohive

ADTRAN

Alvarion Technologies

EnGenius

Hawking

Wireless Bridge Breakdown Data by Type

11ac

11n

Others

Wireless Bridge Breakdown Data by Application

Office

Manufacturing

Education

Commercial

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Wireless Bridge market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wireless Bridge market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wireless Bridge companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Wireless Bridge submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Bridge :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wireless Bridge market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

