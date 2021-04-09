25.80% CAGR to Be Achieved Lidar Market by 2023 Key Players like Optech, Faro business technologies India ltd, GeoDigital, Sick AG, Quantum Spatial Inc, Leica Geosystems Holdings AG, Velodyne and Trimble

The LiDAR Market was worth USD 0.85 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.80% during the forecast period. The technological progressions in spatial resolution of LiDAR-based digital terrain models give inconceivable precision in applications, for example, water runoff for agriculture or mining sites, change detection on hillsides, and inland waterways. The rising interest for 3D imagery in different application regions, for example, military and defence, civil engineering, topographical surveys, and corridor mapping, is foreseen to fundamentally drive the LiDAR market over the conjecture time frame. Finished 3D symbolism is connected in different applications, for example, city planning, photo-realistic fly, and 3D mapping.

Prominent players profiled in the report are Optech, Faro business technologies India ltd, GeoDigital, Sick AG, Quantum Spatial Inc, Leica Geosystems Holdings AG, Velodyne and Trimble

The LiDAR Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Navigation (IMU)

Mobile & UAV

GPS

Laser Scanners

By Component:

Engineering

Exploration

Corridor Mapping

ADAS

Others

By Application:

Terrestrial

Airborne

Mobile & UAV

The Lidar Market report delivers growing significant as well as current growth parameters of the whole market, growth prospects of the market are increased with maximum precision. It shows absolute study about major drivers enhancing this market along with restraining factors that can hamper the growth of market. It also projects opportunities that will show substantial growth rate in near future. In current years, complementary developments have been made in terms of technology, a trend that has propelled the Lidar market to navigate exponential growth paths.

This report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. APAC Region and the United States will continue to play a substantial role that cannot be ignored.

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Lidar Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Lidar Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Lidar Market.

Lidar Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

