3D Cell Culture Market Projected to Register 29.4% CAGR to 2022 – 3D Biotek, Corning Inc., Advanced Biomatrix, Kuraray Co., Lonza Group, Merck & Co., Synthecon, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR Corp.,

Cell culture refers to growth of cells in an artificially created, controlled environment, which is used to study the metabolism pathways in molecular and cellular biology. Various types of cell cultures include two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D). 2D cell culture has multiple disadvantages such as they can neither provide adequate extracellular components nor appropriate in vivo environment. Moreover, there is lack of cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, which are essential to study the functions, proliferation, and differentiation of a cell. 3D cell culture is an artificially created environment that facilitates interactions of cells with their surroundings in all three dimensions.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

3D Biotek, LLC

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Synthecon, Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR Corporation

3D cell culture is a rapidly evolving technique in the field of research and technology. They are used to precisely observe and analyze the aspects of a cell such as morphology, differentiation, migration, and proliferation. These interactions assist to study the etiology of a disease, which boosts the growth of the market. In addition, 3D cultures can be used to reconstruct the physiology and anatomy of tissues. Moreover, they can be used to reconstruct in vivo-like conditions in a laboratory to conduct research on drug development and diseased models.

The global 3D cell culture market is estimated to reach $4,691 million by 2022 from $765 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2016 to 2022. The market growth is driven by rapidly expanding customer base, proactive government initiatives for the development of 3D cell cultures, and extensive R&D activities. The 3D cell culture technique has revolutionized various sectors such as tissue engineering and drug discovery for cancer, which further boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals, and companies; rise in investments by major players; and high demand for organ transplantation have supplemented the market growth. However, high investments requirements and dearth of experienced & skilled professionals are the key factors that restrain the market growth.

The report segments the 3D cell culture market based on product type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into scaffolds, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, and microchips. Scaffold-based platforms are further classified into macro-porous, micro-porous, nano-porous, and solid scaffolds. Applications covered in the study include cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. By end user, the market comprises biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Republic of South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Other players of the 3D cell culture market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Global Cell Solutions, Inc.

InSphero AG

Nanofiber Solutions

Tecan Trading AG

