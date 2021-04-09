3D Printing Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition by 2020 | Major Vendors – D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Stratasys Ltd, ExOne, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Organovo Holdings, Ponoko, Voxeljet Ag
3D printing, also known as additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and variety of printing materials. The materials used in 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, etc. 3D printing offers methodologies that makes manufacturing of complex designs an apparent reality. The global 3D printing market is in the progressive phase of its life cycle and was valued $2.3 billion in 2013 and is anticipated to reach $8.6 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20.6%. The anticipated advancement is due to the widespread applications of 3D printing and the potential prospects of 3D printing in diverse fields.
The factors driving 3D printing market are high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, ability to build customized products, simultaneous use of multiple materials for printing, efficient use of production time and financials, competency over traditional techniques, etc. On the contrary, higher production cost to individual users, expensive 3D printing software, lack of channel partner assistance, scarcity of skilled labors and inability to manufacture huge outputs are some of the restraints for the global 3D printing market. Also, application of 3D printing in various industries and improved manufacturing process are the opportunities present, which can be capitalized.
Reason for Doing the Study
The market size and year on year forecast for global 3D printing market is been provided for the period of 2013 to 2020 in terms of revenue (in $million). Thus, the futuristic knowledge of possible surge in the demand for 3D printing in certain applications would help companies take proactive business decisions. A quantitative data of estimated market size would also facilitate decision makers in planning profitable strategies. An extended forecast for the period of 2020-2025 will help in determining the market behavior based on the three faced picture of the 3D printing market.
KEY BENEFITS
This report gives an insight on the 3D printing technologies, materials used and its applications
Detailed analysis of drivers and constraints of 3D printing market has been discussed
Porter’s Five Force and SWOT analysis would help stakeholders in making strategic decisions by providing insights on current market conditions and significant factors
Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed in the report in order to better understand the competition
Market segmentation is conducted based on technologies, materials, applications and geographic locations, which would assist companies in choosing profitable segments Analysis of current market scenario as well as the future estimations through 2013-2020 would assist the stakeholders in understanding the future prospects of the market
SEGMENTS COVERED
Market by Technology
Stereolithography
Selective Laser Sintering
Electron Beam Melting
Fused Deposition Modeling
Laminated Object Manufacturing
Others
Market by Material
Polymers
Photopolymer
Thermoplastic
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Polylatic Acid
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Polyethylene
Nylon
Metals
Titanium
Graphene
Gold
Silver
Alumide
Steel
Ceramics
Others
Paper
Porcelain
Edible Materials
Clay
Market by Application
Consumer Products
Industrial Products
Defense
Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Education and Research
Others
Architecture
Arts
Market by Geography
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
