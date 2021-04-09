Aerospace Forgings Market Growing Rapidly by 2025 – Lead by Farinia Group, Consolidated Industries, Bharat Forge, Pacific Forge, Victoria Drop Forgings, Praxair Technology, All Metals & Forge Group and Precision Castparts

Worldwide Aerospace Forgings Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Aerospace Forgings Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Aerospace Forgings Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Aerospace Forgings Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Aerospace Forgings players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aerospace Forging is a manufacturing process used to shape the metal to be used by various products such as rotors, turbine disks, shafts, fan cases, and others. The various types of material used to manufacture aerospace forgings namely: titanium, stainless steels, aluminum alloys, and other alloys. These aerospace forgings are being deployed in different type of aircrafts which includes Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), fixed wing aircraft, and rotorcraft. These forgings are compatible with different parts of the aircraft namely blades, landing gear cylinders, and hinges among others, due to its adaptability to any kind of sizes and shapes will further boost the demand of aerospace forgings market in the forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is that the alloys used for aerospace forgings are poor toughness, notch sensitivity, and susceptible to stress-corrosion cracking which may hamper the aerospace forging market. However, the growing urbanization and industrialization in many regions worldwide, and technological advancement also create new opportunities in the market of aerospace forging.

Top Leading Aerospace Forgings Market Players:

1. Farinia Group

2. Consolidated Industries, Inc.

3. Bharat Forge

4. Pacific Forge Incorporated

5. Victoria Drop Forgings Co. Ltd.

6. Praxair Technology, Inc.

7. All Metals & Forge Group

8. Precision Castparts Corp.

9. Fountaintown Forge

10. Wodin, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aerospace Forging market based on product type, material type, aircraft type, applications, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall aerospace forging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key aerospace forging market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

