Airport Surveillance Radar Market Insights Growth 2027 – Lead by Harris, Indra Sistemas, S. A., Intelcan Technosystems, Leonardo S. p. A, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company and Thales Group

This market research report provides a big picture on “Airport Surveillance Radar Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Airport Surveillance Radar Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Airport surveillance radar is a very crucial part of modern-day airports. Airport surveillance radars assist the air traffic controllers in managing aircraft movements, it can control the air traffic inside a radius of 30 to 50 nautical miles (56 to 93 km) of the air terminal and can track aircraft at altitudes up to 20,000-25,000 feet. In today’s era, most of the airports have implemented satellite-based technologies in order to improve air navigation surveillance and airport navigation radar systems.

The surveillance radar system consists of primary radar and secondary surveillance radar. The primary radar detects an aircraft location by microwaves reflected to the reception equipment from the aircraft’s surface. The secondary surveillance radar interacts with the aircraft and transmits information such as the airplane’s ID and elevation. These radar systems are also important to alert the aircraft about safety, security and extreme weather conditions.

An increasing number of airports across the globe, growing defense budget, integration of surveillance radar systems with satellite navigation systems and rising investments on airport construction are few factors driving the growth of airport surveillance radar market. Increasing number of airports in the developing countries is a major factor acting as an opportunity for the market players operating in the airport surveillance radar market to grow their business in the coming years.

The global Airport surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as primary radar and secondary radar. Further, based on application, the market is divided into civil airports and military airports.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Airport Surveillance Radar Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Airport Surveillance Radar Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Airport Surveillance Radar in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Airport Surveillance Radar market.

The Airport Surveillance Radar Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

